2 Cars Overturned near Station in Ibaraki Pref. Apparently Due to Sudden Gust of Wind

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car is overturned in a parking lot in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday.

Two cars were overturned in a parking lot in front of a JR station in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday afternoon apparently due to strong winds.

According to local fire departments, both cars were unoccupied and no one was injured.

Strong winds from tornadoes and other weather events linked to Typhoon Peipah, also called Typhoon No. 15, are believed to have caused the incidents, according to the Mito Regional Meteorological Observatory.

“It was pitch black outside, like night, and there were strong winds and heavy rain,” said a 62-year-old man who lives nearby. “That wind and rain was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”