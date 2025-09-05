Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

2 Cars Overturned near Station in Ibaraki Pref. Apparently Due to Sudden Gust of Wind

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A car is overturned in a parking lot in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:37 JST, September 5, 2025

Two cars were overturned in a parking lot in front of a JR station in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday afternoon apparently due to strong winds.

According to local fire departments, both cars were unoccupied and no one was injured.

Strong winds from tornadoes and other weather events linked to Typhoon Peipah, also called Typhoon No. 15, are believed to have caused the incidents, according to the Mito Regional Meteorological Observatory.

“It was pitch black outside, like night, and there were strong winds and heavy rain,” said a 62-year-old man who lives nearby. “That wind and rain was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

Related Articles

Tomei, Shin-Tomei Expressways Partially Closed Due to Typhoon, Heavy Rain 

Strong Winds in Central Shizuoka Pref. Overturn Truck, Blow Away Signboard 

Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumes After Suspension Due to Heavy Rain 

Typhoon Peipah Makes Landfall on Kii Peninsula, Approaching Tokai, Kanto Regions 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING