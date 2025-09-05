Hot word :

Typhoon Peipah Makes Landfall on Kii Peninsula, Approaching Tokai, Kanto Regions

The Japan News

10:40 JST, September 5, 2025

Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, made landfall on the Kii Peninsula on Friday morning after reaching Shikoku in early hours that day.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon made landfall around Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, around 1 a.m. Friday. It moved through Shikoku and made landfall again around the northern part of Wakayama Prefecture around 9 a.m. It is expected to move eastward along the southern shore of the Tokai and Kanto regions on Friday.

According to the agency, the typhoon was located around Gobo, Nara Prefecture, as of 9 a.m. and was moving east-northeast at about 35 kph. Its central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 90 kph.

It is expected to reach the Kinki, Tokai, Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions by around the evening on Friday, possibly bringing heavy rain.

