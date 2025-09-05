Typhoon Peipah Makes Landfall on Kii Peninsula, Approaching Tokai, Kanto Regions
10:40 JST, September 5, 2025
Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, made landfall on the Kii Peninsula on Friday morning after reaching Shikoku in early hours that day.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon made landfall around Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, around 1 a.m. Friday. It moved through Shikoku and made landfall again around the northern part of Wakayama Prefecture around 9 a.m. It is expected to move eastward along the southern shore of the Tokai and Kanto regions on Friday.
According to the agency, the typhoon was located around Gobo, Nara Prefecture, as of 9 a.m. and was moving east-northeast at about 35 kph. Its central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 90 kph.
It is expected to reach the Kinki, Tokai, Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions by around the evening on Friday, possibly bringing heavy rain.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story