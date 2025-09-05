Hot word :

Strong Winds in Central Shizuoka Pref. Overturn Truck, Blow Away Signboard

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A truck is seen overturned on a road in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:41 JST, September 5, 2025

A tornado and other violent gusts of wind are believed to have struck central Shizuoka Prefecture on Friday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The Shizuoka Regional Meteorological Observatory said that damage had been reported from Makinohara city office in the prefecture. A truck was seen overturned in the city, blocking a lane on a road, and debris from a convenience store sign, which had blown off in the wind, were seen scattered around the site.

