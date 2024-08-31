Tokaido Shinkansen Disrupted Due to Heavy Rain as Typhoon Shanshan Passes
11:18 JST, August 31, 2024
Heavy rain related to Typhoon Shanshan is causing major disruptions to Tokaido Shinkansen services on Saturday.
According to Central Japan Railway Co., services between Mishima and Nagoya stations will be canceled all day. Services between Tokyo and Mishima stations were also suspended Saturday morning due to heavy rain. The company said in the morning that it would resume operations on the section in the afternoon, but all trains are operating as Kodama — trains that stop at every station with all seats unreserved — in the shuttle service between the stations at a rate of about two trains per hour in both directions.
Similar circumstances were already being applied to the section between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations from the first train on Saturday, with the number of the trains greatly reduced.
