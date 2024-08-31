Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Shanshan Approching Japan’s Kii Peninsula; 6 Lives Claimed, 127 Injured

A house’s retaining wall is collapsing due to heavy rain in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday.
11:50 JST, August 31, 2024

Typhoon Shanshan crossed Shikoku and approached the Kii Peninsula on Saturday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Due to the influence of Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10, heavy rainfall was seen in western Japan and eastern Japan, which is far from the typhoon.

According to a tally by The Yomiuri Shimbun, as of 9 a.m. on Saturday, the death toll of the typhoon was six and the total number of injured, mainly in Kyushu, was 127.

The typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Monday morning, but heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

The agency is urging people to be on high alert for river flooding and landslides.






