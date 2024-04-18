Home>Society>Crime & Courts

60 Doctors, Others in Japan to Sue Google for Its Inaction Toward Malicious Comments on Google Maps

Reuters file photo
A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration created on April 12, 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

April 18, 2024

About 60 doctors and others across Japan will file a class action lawsuit against Google with the Tokyo District Court on Thursday, claiming that their business rights were infringed upon by Google’s inaction toward malicious comments in Google Maps.

It is rare for victims of malicious internet comments to sue a service provider, rather than the poster of the comments.

