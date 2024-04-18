60 Doctors, Others in Japan to Sue Google for Its Inaction Toward Malicious Comments on Google Maps
9:27 JST, April 18, 2024
About 60 doctors and others across Japan will file a class action lawsuit against Google with the Tokyo District Court on Thursday, claiming that their business rights were infringed upon by Google’s inaction toward malicious comments in Google Maps.
It is rare for victims of malicious internet comments to sue a service provider, rather than the poster of the comments.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content