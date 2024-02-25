1 Killed, 2 Injured by Knife-wielding Man at Sapporo Convenience Store

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers investigating in front of a convenience store where a man with a knife attacked a staff member on Sunday in Sapporo.

SAPPORO — A convenience store worker died on Sunday after a man wielding a knife entered the shop in Sapporo, according to the police.

Two other workers were injured in the incident, which occurred at around 6:50 a.m., police said.

Police arrested the attacker, a 43-year-old unemployed man from the city, on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect admitted that he had attacked the three people, but spoke unintelligibly during the interrogation, according to the police.

The three workers — two men in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 50s — were taken to a hospital, where the younger man was confirmed dead. The injuries to the other two are unknown, but they were conscious at the time of transport, according to the police.