23 People Taken to Hospital; “Pungent Odor” near Junior High School Tennis Court in Saitama Pref.
14:04 JST, January 30, 2024
SAITAMA — An emergency call to the fire department was made on Tuesday morning to report a pungent odor near a tennis court at Horikane Junior High School in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture.
According to local police, multiple students had throat and eye pain during the school’s tennis club morning training. A total of 23 people were taken to a hospital. The police are investigating the possible cause.
The school is located about 1.7 kilometers southeast of Seibu Shinjuku Line’s Shin Sayama Station.
