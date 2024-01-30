Home>Society>Crime & Courts
23 People Taken to Hospital; “Pungent Odor” near Junior High School Tennis Court in Saitama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Horikane Junior High School in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday morning

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:04 JST, January 30, 2024

SAITAMA — An emergency call to the fire department was made on Tuesday morning to report a pungent odor near a tennis court at Horikane Junior High School in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture.

According to local police, multiple students had throat and eye pain during the school’s tennis club morning training. A total of 23 people were taken to a hospital. The police are investigating the possible cause.

The school is located about 1.7 kilometers southeast of Seibu Shinjuku Line’s Shin Sayama Station.

