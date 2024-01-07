- Crime & Courts
Japan LDP Lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda Arrested Over Hidden Fund Scandal Involving Abe Faction
12:30 JST, January 7, 2024
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested Liberal Democratic Party Lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda on Sunday on suspicion of violating Political Funds Control Law in connection with hidden funds scandal involving LDP Abe faction, which Ikeda belongs to.
