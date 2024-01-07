Home>Society>Crime & Courts
  • Crime & Courts

Japan LDP Lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda Arrested Over Hidden Fund Scandal Involving Abe Faction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Yoshitaka Ikeda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:30 JST, January 7, 2024

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrested Liberal Democratic Party Lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda on Sunday on suspicion of violating Political Funds Control Law in connection with hidden funds scandal involving LDP Abe faction, which Ikeda belongs to.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING