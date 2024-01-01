100 Abe Faction Members Alleged to Have Failed to Report Funds; Total Amount Likely to Exceed ¥570 Million

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An Abe faction political fundraising party in Minato Ward, Tokyo, in May

Approximately 100 lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Abe faction have allegedly failed to report part of their political fundraising party income on their political funds reports over the five years ending 2022, through kickbacks from their faction and pooling money at their own offices, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The amount of money pooled is believed to be at least ¥70 million. When combined with the money received as kickbacks, the total amount of the faction’s unreported funds is likely to exceed ¥570 million.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has also uncovered the same facts. With the possibility of building a case on charges of violations of the Political Funds Control Law in mind, it is investigating the lawmakers in the faction who have large amounts of unreported funds, in addition to the faction’s treasurer.