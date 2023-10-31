- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Super Sentai Actor Junya Ikeda Arrested on Suspicion of Fraud by Defrauding a Man of His Cash Card
15:59 JST, October 31, 2023
Police on Thursday arrested actor Junya Ikeda, 31, on suspicion of being involved in a special fraud scheme.
Ikeda debuted in 2006 and appeared in the TV show “Kaizoku Sentai Gokaijer,” which is part of the Super Sentai series, as well as on stage.
Police said that Ikeda is suspected of conspiring with other suspects to defraud a man of his cash card this year by posing as a police officer and visiting the man’s home in Koto Ward, Tokyo. Evidence of Ikeda’s involvement includes security camera footage and other sources.
Ikeda’s talent agency announced Monday that it had terminated its contract with him on Friday.
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
