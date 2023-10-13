Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

Kura Sushi Video Prankster in Japan Found Guilty, Given Suspended Prison Sentence

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kura Sushi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:13 JST, October 13, 2023

NAGOYA — A 21-year-old man was found guilty on Friday for filming disturbing behavior at a Kura Sushi conveyor-belt sushi chain in Nagoya in February.

The Nagoya District Court sentenced the man, a painter from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

Prosecutors said that the man took a video of himself putting the spout of a soy sauce bottle to his mouth as if drinking from it, and then posted the video on social media.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING