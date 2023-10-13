Kura Sushi Video Prankster in Japan Found Guilty, Given Suspended Prison Sentence

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kura Sushi

NAGOYA — A 21-year-old man was found guilty on Friday for filming disturbing behavior at a Kura Sushi conveyor-belt sushi chain in Nagoya in February.

The Nagoya District Court sentenced the man, a painter from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, to three years in prison, suspended for five years.

Prosecutors said that the man took a video of himself putting the spout of a soy sauce bottle to his mouth as if drinking from it, and then posted the video on social media.