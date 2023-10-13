- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Japan SDF Member Arrested for Abusing Cats by Submerging Them in Water
14:42 JST, October 13, 2023
A 51-year-old man who is a member of the Self-Defense Forces was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse for injuring two cats by submerging them in water at his home, according to police. Police said two cats were found dead near his home in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture.
According to police, the man is suspected of trapping the two animals in a metal cage and submerging them in an aquarium filled with water. Police are investigating the cats’ cause of death and ownership. The man has admitted to the charge.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers