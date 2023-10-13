Japan SDF Member Arrested for Abusing Cats by Submerging Them in Water

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A cage believed to have been used to submerge cats

A 51-year-old man who is a member of the Self-Defense Forces was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse for injuring two cats by submerging them in water at his home, according to police. Police said two cats were found dead near his home in Oirase, Aomori Prefecture.

According to police, the man is suspected of trapping the two animals in a metal cage and submerging them in an aquarium filled with water. Police are investigating the cats’ cause of death and ownership. The man has admitted to the charge.