Man Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of Unattended Washing Machine in Apartment Building
13:55 JST, September 28, 2023
NAGOYA — A man has been arrested on drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine out of an unattended washing machine in a hallway of his apartment building, police said Wednesday.
According to the Aichi prefectural police department, the 48-year-old man allegedly possessed about 2 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about ¥120,000 on Monday with the intention of selling it in violation of the Methamphetamine Control Law.
Investigators said the suspect hid the drugs in a washing machine and sold it by telling prospective buyers the location through social media. It was not clear how or when the drugs were paid for.
Police also arrested six people on Monday and Tuesday who are suspected of having made purchases from the man.
In Japan, farmers often leave vegetables or fruit in unattended stalls on the side of the road which are paid for through the “honor system.”
