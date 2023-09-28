Man Arrested for Selling Drugs Out of Unattended Washing Machine in Apartment Building

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Aichi prefectural police headquarters in Nagoya.

NAGOYA — A man has been arrested on drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine out of an unattended washing machine in a hallway of his apartment building, police said Wednesday.

According to the Aichi prefectural police department, the 48-year-old man allegedly possessed about 2 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about ¥120,000 on Monday with the intention of selling it in violation of the Methamphetamine Control Law.

Investigators said the suspect hid the drugs in a washing machine and sold it by telling prospective buyers the location through social media. It was not clear how or when the drugs were paid for.

Police also arrested six people on Monday and Tuesday who are suspected of having made purchases from the man.

