Yokohama Eatery Murder Victim’s Relative Arrested; Suspect Tracked Down in Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers are seen near the ramen shop where the shop manager, Hiroki Ohashi, was killed in Yokohama on Friday.

Kanagawa prefectural police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of murder for killing a ramen shop manager in Yokohama. The suspect is a relative of the victim and an employee of the eatery.

The 35-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing 33-year-old shop manager, Hiroki Ohashi, to death with a kitchen knife at the ramen shop in Konan Ward, Yokohama, on Friday night, according to police. He has reportedly admitted to the crime, saying “It’s true that I did it.” The prefectural police are investigating the motive.

Ohashi was found collapsed in the shop on Friday night. His cause of death is hemorrhagic shock, and there were multiple knife wounds mainly on the upper body. Police found the suspect at a business hotel in Nagoya by searching security cameras, and he voluntarily accompanied police to Konan Police Station on Sunday.