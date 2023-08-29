Man Arrested Over Boiling-Water Death of Mother

A 64-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his ailing mother by pouring boiling water on her in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, police said.

According to the Yamaguchi prefectural police, Hidetaka Chijimatsu is suspected of murdering his mother Keiko, 85, who lived with him, sometime between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon.

Police said that Chijimatsu has been a caregiver for Keiko as she was unable to walk on her own due to a disability in her leg, and that he has admitted to the allegation of killing her.

Keiko was found to have burns on her chest and belly, and the cause of her death was burns, according to police.