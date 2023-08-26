Prosecutors Question Lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto over Alleged Bribery

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Masatoshi Akimoto

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Public prosecutors questioned lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto on a voluntary basis by Friday over allegations that he received a large sum of money from the head of Japan Wind Development Co., according to informed sources.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is believed to have sought explanations from Akimoto, 48, as to where the money went and why he received it from Masayuki Tsukawaki, 64, president of the Tokyo-based company.

Earlier, the prosecutors searched Akimoto’s office in a parliamentary members’ building in Tokyo, as well as the home of Tsukawaki, while questioning the company chief several times.

Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, is alleged to have received a total of about ¥30 million from Tsukawaki since 2021, according to the sources.

Japan Wind Development, which has developed a total of more than 290 wind power generation units in Japan and abroad, has been aiming to participate in a wind power project off Aomori Prefecture.