(UPDATE 1) 3 People Stabbed on Train in Osaka; Man Arrested





Two passengers and a train conductor were stabbed by a man on a JR Kansai Airport Line train running in Izumi-Sano, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday morning. According to the fire department, all three victims are not in serious condition.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man at Rinku Town Station on suspicion of attempted murder. According to the police, the man had one knife in his hand and two other knives. The suspect reportedly admitted to the charges to investigators.