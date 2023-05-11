Ginza Shop Robbers Allegedly Made Off With 70 Rolex Watches Worth ¥250 million

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators examine the Rolex specialty shop hit by a robbery in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Rolex watches with a total value of around ¥250 million were stolen by robbers who broke into a specialty store in the Ginza district of Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, according to investigative sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes that almost all the watches stolen from Quark Ginza 888 have been recovered, as a total of about 70 watches were found inside the rented vehicle used for their robbery, as well as at another location.

According to the sources, the rented car was found abandoned soon after Monday’s robbery at a location in Akasaka, Minato Ward, about three kilometers away from the Ginza shop. The MPD’s examinations of the vehicle found that the license plate had been replaced with the one that belonged to a vehicle stolen in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. Police also discovered about 40 watches inside the car that are believed to have been stolen from the shop.

On Monday evening, the MPD arrested four men aged between 16 and 19 on suspicion of breaking into a condominium in Akasaka. A bag containing about 30 watches was also found in an area of shrubbery near where the vehicle was abandoned.

Three of the four suspects allegedly wore white masks on their face while robbing the store. While grabbing the watches, one of the three allegedly said to his accomplices: “We can get more as we still have 30 seconds left. No problem.” The MPD believes that the men planned in advance how long they would stay in the shop.