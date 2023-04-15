- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Kishida Continues Speeches as Scheduled
14:34 JST, April 15, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make his day’s speeches as scheduled, except at the fishing port where an incident occurred earlier in the day, according to the Liberal Democratic Party.
Earlier, something like a smoke bomb was thrown at the site where he was to make a speech. In the afternoon following the incident, Kishida delivered a speech in front of JR Wakayama Station in Wakayama City. He mentioned the incident at the fishing port, saying, “A loud explosion was heard. The police are investigating the details.” Kishida added, “We are competing in important elections for our country. We must stand together to get through this.”
