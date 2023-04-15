Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Suspect Arrested over Explosion at Kishida’s Campaign Site

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A suspect is held down at a fishing port in Wakayama on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:25 JST, April 15, 2023

WAKAYAMA — The Wakayama prefectural police restrained a man who is believed to have thrown something like a smoke bomb at the site where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was scheduled to give a speech. The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

