Suspected Robberies Planner ‘Luffy’ detained at Philippines Immigration Bureau Facility

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers attend the scene of a suspected robbery-homicide in Komae, Tokyo, on Sunday.

By Shinsuke Yasuda / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

16:11 JST, January 27, 2023

MANILA-The suspected planner behind a string of robberies in Japan, who self-identifies as ‘Luffy,’ has been detained in an Immigration Bureau facility in a suburb of Manila, the country’s Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday.

Aside from ‘Luffy,’ an another man who is considered to be a member of the same criminal group has also been detained at the facility.

