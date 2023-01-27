- CRIME ＆ COURTS
Suspected Robberies Planner ‘Luffy’ detained at Philippines Immigration Bureau Facility
16:11 JST, January 27, 2023
MANILA-The suspected planner behind a string of robberies in Japan, who self-identifies as ‘Luffy,’ has been detained in an Immigration Bureau facility in a suburb of Manila, the country’s Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday.
Aside from ‘Luffy,’ an another man who is considered to be a member of the same criminal group has also been detained at the facility.
