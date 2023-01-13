Foreign woman in critical condition after being caught in Hokkaido avalanche

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Yotei in Hokkaido in April 2019

A woman of an undisclosed nationality was in critical condition after being caught in an avalanche while climbing Mt. Yotei in Kutchan, Hokkaido, on Friday afternoon, according to local police and fire department.

The woman was in a state of cardiac arrest after being rescued by Hokkaido Prefectural Police helicopter. She is believed to have been among about 10 foreigners who were climbing the mountain.

A climber notified police around 2:25 p.m. on Friday that the woman had been caught in the avalanche of snow.