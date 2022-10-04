Kadokawa chairman indicted on charges of bribery related to Tokyo Games

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa speaks to reporters on Sept. 5 in Tokyo.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, chairman of the publishing giant Kadokawa Corp., has been indicted on charges of bribery in connection with the Tokyo Games.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Kadokawa, 79, on Tuesday. He is alleged to have paid about ¥69 million in bribes to Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former executive board member of the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.