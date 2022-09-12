Man dies after being stabbed in the chest in Kawasaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers stand at the scene of a stabbing in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on Monday.

KAWASAKI, Kanagawa — A man was found bleeding on a street in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday night and was later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was taken.

Around 11:20 p.m., a call was made to the police by an individual who had seen a man running with a knife and found another man lying bleeding on the ground.

The man with the knife is believed to have fled in the direction of JR Kawasaki Station. The Kawasaki Police Station of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police is investigating the matter as a murder case and conducting a search for the perpetrator.

According to the police, the deceased was a 57-year-old Vietnamese national, a company employee in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama. He was stabbed once in the left chest.