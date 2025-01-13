Kyoto University, Kajima to Build Model Artificial Gravity Facility; Aiming for Habitation on Extraterrestrial Bodies

> Courtesy of Kajima Corporation

A rendering of what the inside of a facility that generates artificial gravity may look like

KYOTO — Kyoto University’s SIC Human Spaceology Center and Kajima Corp., a Tokyo-based major general contractor, are moving forward with a joint research project for the creation of a residential habitat which can generate artificial gravity on Mars and the moon.

They plan to construct a model facility that generates artificial gravity on Earth within the next five years and examine the feasibility of the project by analyzing the effects of artificial gravity on the human body and other issues.

The moon’s gravity is approximately one-sixth of Earth’s gravity, and Mars’ gravity is approximately one-third of Earth’s. It is known that living in a low-gravity environment for an extended period has negative effects on bones and muscle tissue. Gravitational force will therefore be a concern if people are to live on other celestial bodies in the future.

Kyoto University and Kajima began the joint research project in July 2022. They have announced a plan to rotate a huge bowl-shaped facility to generate centrifugal force, which is used to generate gravitational force equivalent to that of Earth’s inside the facility.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yosuke Yamashiki, left, talks about the project in front of a model in Sakyo Ward, Kyoto

According to the joint research plan, the facility will be about 200 meters in diameter and about 400 meters high, capable of accommodating up to 10,000 people. Phytoplankton will be used to generate oxygen in the facility while “miniature ecosystems” resembling those on Earth, such as oceans with coral reef, will be recreated.

Aiming to actualize the facility, they will first construct a model on Earth. Prior to construction, another facility will be built to analyze the effects of artificial gravity on the human body. Because gravity can be put to use in strengthening muscles, preventing osteoporosis and other improvements in health, the model facility will also be used as a training facility for people planning to go to space in the future.

Research costs will be paid for by Kajima and they aim to finalize details such as construction materials, construction methods and a basic design for the artificial gravity facility by fiscal 2027. Yosuke Yamashiki, professor at Kyoto University and director of the center, said, “Our project requires a significant technological leap. However, we will give priority to what we can do on Earth first, then actualize a gravity control facility in the 2030s.”