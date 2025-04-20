Onishi Takes Control of ISS as 3rd Japanese Commander; ‘Just Like Being Passed the Baton’
12:19 JST, April 20, 2025
WASHINGTON — Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi officially assumed the role of International Space Station commander on Saturday Japan time.
During his stay aboard the orbital outpost, which will continue through autumn, Onishi will coordinate various missions for other astronauts and support them as they engage in extravehicular activities.
Onishi is the third Japanese astronaut to command the ISS, following Koichi Wakata in 2014 and Akihiko Hoshide in 2021.
Alexey Ovchinin, an astronaut from Russia, handed over command of the ISS to Onnishi during a change-of-command ceremony on the day.
“Humans have come this far because of the persistent efforts that have accumulated from generation to generation,” Onishi said. “Assuming the role of commander is just like being passed the baton.”
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Webb Directly Observes Exoplanetary CO2 for 1st Time
-
Japan Shipping Industry Increases Use of LNG Due to Difficulties Developing Next-Generation Fuel, Lower CO2 Emission Than Heavy Oil
-
4 Small Planets Confirmed Orbiting Nearby Barnard’s Star
-
Physical Society of Japan to Hold ‘Quantum Fest’ in Tokyo in June; Event Marks 100th Anniversary of Quantum Mechanics
-
Great Blue Spotted Mudskipper, Or Mutsugoro, Listed as vulnerable Species
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan