Onishi Takes Control of ISS as 3rd Japanese Commander; ‘Just Like Being Passed the Baton’

Takuya Onishi, front right, speaks on Saturday Japan time from the International Space Station after assuming the role of commander, in this screengrab taken from a National Aeronautics and Space Administration video

WASHINGTON — Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi officially assumed the role of International Space Station commander on Saturday Japan time.

During his stay aboard the orbital outpost, which will continue through autumn, Onishi will coordinate various missions for other astronauts and support them as they engage in extravehicular activities.

Onishi is the third Japanese astronaut to command the ISS, following Koichi Wakata in 2014 and Akihiko Hoshide in 2021.

Alexey Ovchinin, an astronaut from Russia, handed over command of the ISS to Onnishi during a change-of-command ceremony on the day.

“Humans have come this far because of the persistent efforts that have accumulated from generation to generation,” Onishi said. “Assuming the role of commander is just like being passed the baton.”