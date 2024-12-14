Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed for Unspecified Reasons
11:00 JST, December 14, 2024
The launch of the second Kairos, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, has been postponed, developer Space One Co. announced.
The Tokyo-based startup did not elaborate why it has made the decision. If the firm had succeeded in sending a satellite into orbit, it would have been a first for a rocket developed independently by a private Japanese company.
The first Kairos rocket blew up a few seconds after launch in March.
