Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed for Unspecified Reasons

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A KAIROS rocket is seen in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture on March 9.

11:00 JST, December 14, 2024

The launch of the second Kairos, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, has been postponed, developer Space One Co. announced.

The Tokyo-based startup did not elaborate why it has made the decision. If the firm had succeeded in sending a satellite into orbit, it would have been a first for a rocket developed independently by a private Japanese company.

The first Kairos rocket blew up a few seconds after launch in March.

