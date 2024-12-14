Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed for Unspecified Reasons

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A KAIROS rocket is seen in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture on March 9.

The launch of the second Kairos, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, has been postponed, developer Space One Co. announced.

The Tokyo-based startup did not elaborate why it has made the decision. If the firm had succeeded in sending a satellite into orbit, it would have been a first for a rocket developed independently by a private Japanese company.

The first Kairos rocket blew up a few seconds after launch in March.