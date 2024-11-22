Japan N-Waste Body Submits Survey Report to Hokkaido Town

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The town of Suttsu in Hokkaido, where a so-called literature survey for nuclear waste disposal is underway, is seen in March 2022.

SUTTSU, Hokkaido (Jiji Press) — A Japanese nuclear waste management body submitted a report Friday on the results of a survey to select a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants to the town of Suttsu, Hokkaido.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, presented the report on its so-called literature survey, conducted to look into geological data and papers related to the northern Japan town.

Later on Friday, the organization will submit a similar report to the village of Kamoenai, also Hokkaido, where NUMO carried out a literature survey.

Related developments will be reported to Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki.

Suttsu Mayor Haruo Kataoka said after receiving the report, “We’ll continue our efforts to deepen understanding [of final disposal].”

On the same day, NUMO announced that the survey reports have been made available for viewing by the public at municipal offices and elsewhere in both Suttsu and Kamoenai until Feb. 19 next year. Briefings will also be held for local residents.

The literature survey, aimed at excluding unsuitable areas by checking data on volcanos and active faults, is the first of the three stages in the research process to select a final disposal site.

The nuclear organization’s surveys in Suttsu and Kamoenai started in 2020 as the first such research in Japan. The reports have concluded that the organization can move on to the second stage, a preliminary survey that involves drilling work, in both municipalities.

The second-stage survey requires the consent of the mayors of the two municipalities and the prefecture. However, the Hokkaido governor has expressed opposition.

The central government aims to conduct surveys in more areas. But the town of Genkai, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is the only municipality other than the two in Hokkaido that has accepted a literature survey so far. The survey for Genkai began this year.

At a press conference in Tokyo, industry minister Yoji Muto said, “The central government will take the lead in addressing the voices of local communities and the general public carefully and work to deepen discussions nationwide.”