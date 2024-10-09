David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John Jumper Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

AP file photo / Matt Dunham

A Nobel Prize medal is displayed before a ceremony at the Swedish Ambassador’s Residence in London

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Scientists David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

The prize, widely regarded as among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

Half the prize was awarded to Baker “for computational protein design” while the other half was shared by Hassabis and Jumper “for protein structure prediction”, the academy said.