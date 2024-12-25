Japan To Aim For 60％ Greenhouse Gas Reduction By FY35; Plan Must Be Submitted To United Nations By February

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Environment Ministry. In Central Gov’t Bldg. No.5, Chiyoda ward, Tokyo

Japan will aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2035 and by 73% by fiscal 2040, according to a draft plan compiled by a joint expert panel of the environment and economy ministries.

Based on the plan released Tuesday, the government will draw up its own draft plan and seek Cabinet approval by February.

The Paris Agreement, an international framework for measures against global warming, aims to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. Japan has set its goal to reduce gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry have estimated that the levels of cuts outlined will be necessary if emissions are to be reduced in a linear fashion from the fiscal 2013 level, which saw the highest emission since fiscal 1990.

Counties are urged to submit their greenhouse gas reduction targets for the period up to 2035 to the United Nations by February.