Japan To Aim For 60％ Greenhouse Gas Reduction By FY35; Plan Must Be Submitted To United Nations By February
12:57 JST, December 25, 2024
Japan will aim to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2035 and by 73% by fiscal 2040, according to a draft plan compiled by a joint expert panel of the environment and economy ministries.
Based on the plan released Tuesday, the government will draw up its own draft plan and seek Cabinet approval by February.
The Paris Agreement, an international framework for measures against global warming, aims to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels. Japan has set its goal to reduce gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry have estimated that the levels of cuts outlined will be necessary if emissions are to be reduced in a linear fashion from the fiscal 2013 level, which saw the highest emission since fiscal 1990.
Counties are urged to submit their greenhouse gas reduction targets for the period up to 2035 to the United Nations by February.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
As Baboons Become Bolder, Cape Town Searches for Solutions
-
Stray Dogs in Giza Become Tourist Draw after ‘Pyramid Puppy’ Sensation
-
Japan’s Space One Launch of Kairos Rocket Delayed for 2 Days in a Row Due to Strong Winds (UPDATE 1)
-
Novel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton: Trump to Give AI Developers Free Rein; Urges 30 Times Greater Spending on Safety Research
-
Fossil from Germany Unlocks History of Ancient Flying Reptiles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Core Inflation in Tokyo Accelerates in November
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction