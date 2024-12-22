Activist Defends Fight against Whaling at Paris Rally
16:29 JST, December 22, 2024
Paris (Jiji Press)—Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson on Saturday defended his fight against whale hunting, saying that his environmental protection activities are nonviolent movements.
It is wrong for Japan to regard him as an armed and dangerous terrorist, said the 74-year-old founder of the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd.
The real terrorists are the people who destroy the planet, Watson said at a rally in Paris where hundreds of his supporters gathered to greet him days after he was released from detention in Denmark.
Watson was released on Tuesday after five months of detention in the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland and arrived in Paris, where his family lives, on Friday.
He has been wanted internationally by Japan for obstructing the country’s whaling for research purposes. Denmark released him after rejecting Japan’s extradition request.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
As Baboons Become Bolder, Cape Town Searches for Solutions
-
Stray Dogs in Giza Become Tourist Draw after ‘Pyramid Puppy’ Sensation
-
Japan’s Space One Launch of Kairos Rocket Delayed for 2 Days in a Row Due to Strong Winds (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan Eyes 60％ Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in FY 2035
-
Fossil from Germany Unlocks History of Ancient Flying Reptiles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues