17％ of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Election Voters Consulted Social Media Before Casting Ballot; Percentage Was Equal to Those Who Referred to Newspapers
13:13 JST, June 23, 2025
The Yomiuri Shimbun conducted an exit survey of voters in Sunday’s Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, receiving responses from about 21,000 people. Among other questions, the survey asked respondents about their main source of information before casting their ballot. 17% pointed to social media and video-sharing sites, making this option tied with newspapers for second place.
The most cited information source was official election bulletins, at 26%. News websites and news applications accounted for 14%, and 11% said their source was TV.
More than 20% of survey respondents aged 18 and 19, and the same proportion of those in their 20s, 30s and 40s, said they regarded social media as important. The proportion of those in their 50s who said this was not much lower.
Of those who regarded social media et al as an important information source, a plurality, at 24%, voted for regional political party the Path to Rebirth. Voters emphasizing social media also included many who voted for Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) at 15% and the Democratic Party For the People at 13%, while those who voted for the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Japanese Communist Party candidates accounted for less than 10% each.
During the election campaign, all political parties tried to make the most of social media and video-sharing sites, though voters who regard these things as important seem to have an existing slant.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Offer U.S. Proposals for Cooperation on Rare Earths, Semiconductors; Potential Measures Could Help Counter China, Correct Trade Deficit
-
Japan Defense Ministry Team to Discuss Drones, AI in Combat; Will Learn From Ukraine War, International Cooperation
-
Japan Govt to Create Guidelines for Data Leak Prevention at Research Institutes; AI R&D, Risk Management to Be Balanced
-
U.S. Senator and Ex-Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty: Economic Security, National Security Are Tied
-
Govt Sets 2025 Intellectual Property Strategy; Aims to Maximize Japan’s Capital Such as Anime, Manga, Games
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya