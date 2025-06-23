17％ of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Election Voters Consulted Social Media Before Casting Ballot; Percentage Was Equal to Those Who Referred to Newspapers

The Japan News

Tokyo metropolitan government office

The Yomiuri Shimbun conducted an exit survey of voters in Sunday’s Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, receiving responses from about 21,000 people. Among other questions, the survey asked respondents about their main source of information before casting their ballot. 17% pointed to social media and video-sharing sites, making this option tied with newspapers for second place.

The most cited information source was official election bulletins, at 26%. News websites and news applications accounted for 14%, and 11% said their source was TV.

More than 20% of survey respondents aged 18 and 19, and the same proportion of those in their 20s, 30s and 40s, said they regarded social media as important. The proportion of those in their 50s who said this was not much lower.

Of those who regarded social media et al as an important information source, a plurality, at 24%, voted for regional political party the Path to Rebirth. Voters emphasizing social media also included many who voted for Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) at 15% and the Democratic Party For the People at 13%, while those who voted for the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Japanese Communist Party candidates accounted for less than 10% each.

During the election campaign, all political parties tried to make the most of social media and video-sharing sites, though voters who regard these things as important seem to have an existing slant.