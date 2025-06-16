Poll Shows Japan’s LDP Most Popular in Upcoming Tokyo Assembly Election; High Prices, Wage Growth Remain Key Issues

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo metropolitan assembly

The Liberal Democratic Party is the most popular party in the upcoming Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun poll, with 20% of respondents saying that they would vote for the party.

The survey was conducted by phone and online to analyze the situation regarding the June 22 assembly election.

Local political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), for which Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike serves as a special adviser, came second in the poll, with 10% expressing support for the party. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People each received 7%, while the Japanese Communist party and Komeito were each supported by 4%. Thirty-one percent of respondents gave no response.

Compared to the previous poll conducted between May 16-18, support for the LDP, the largest party in the assembly, increased to 2 points, maintaining its lead. Support for Tomin First no Kai rose 3 points, while DPFP’s ranking dropped, down 3 points. Support for Gov. Koike increased 3 points to 58%.

When respondents were asked about issues they found important, with multiple answers allowed, the top response was “measures to address high prices and promote wage increases” at 78% (the same as in the previous survey), followed by “healthcare and welfare policies” at 51% (53% in the previous survey), “crime prevention and security measures” at 47% (50% in the previous survey), and “politics and money” at 43% (46% in the previous survey).

Regarding the issue of politics and money, the LDP did not give official endorsements to six former secretary generals of the assembly’s LDP faction who were involved in the political funds scandal in which the LDP faction failed to report income from fundraising parties.

When asked whether information on social media about political parties and candidates was important in deciding who to vote for, 8% said “very much” and 35% said “somewhat,” a total of 43%. By age group, 58% of those aged 18-29 and 62% of those in their 30s said it was important, while more than half of those in their 40s and older said it was not important.

The survey was conducted on eligible voters in Tokyo between Friday and Sunday, and there were 1,463 respondents.