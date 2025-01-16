Japan Mulls SDF Protection for British Aircraft Carriers in Indo-Pacific; Nakatani, Healey Reaffirm Cooperation Over Next-Gen Fighter Jets

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, center, is interviewed by the press in front of a model of a next-generation fighter jet in the suburbs of Preston, Britain, on Tuesday.

LONDON — The government is considering having the Self-Defense Forces provide protection to Britain’s aircraft carrier strike group, which will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region within the year, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told British Defense Secretary John Healey at a meeting in London on Wednesday.

They also reaffirmed their cooperation to jointly develop a next-generation fighter aircraft, which is to be built by Japan, Britain and Italy.

It was the first meeting between the Japanese and British defense ministers since Nakatani took office.

“We welcome Britain’s continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific region,” Nakatani said, referring to the British aircraft carriers’ visit to Japan later this year.

The SDF Law stipulates that the SDF can provide “asset protection” to certain countries and can protect these countries’ armed forces operating in conjunction with the SDF. Britain will be the third country to receive such protection, after the United States and Australia.

The government aims for the move to deter China, which continues to make aggressive advances in the East and South China Seas, and strengthen operational cooperation between the SDF and British forces. Nakatani also told Healey that the Air Self-Defense Force is considering sending fighter jets to Britain.

Regarding the development of next-generation fighter jets, the defense ministers confirmed the process for its future deployment, which is set for 2035. Global Combat Air Program’s International Government Organisation, the intergovernmental organization that manages the project, and a private-sector joint venture that will be responsible for the development are expected to sign a contract by the end of the year.

Prior to the meeting, Nakatani visited the factory of BAE Systems, a major British aerospace and defense company that is the main developer of the next-generation fighter jet, in the suburbs of Preston in central Britain on Tuesday afternoon and viewed the latest models.