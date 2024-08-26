Chinese Military Aircraft Violates Japan’s Airspace; 1st Time for Incursion to Be Confirmed, Announced

From the Defense Ministry’s website

A Chinese Y-9 military intelligence-gathering aircraft

A Chinese Y-9 military intelligence-gathering aircraft violated Japan’s airspace off the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture for about two minutes on Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry announced on the day.

An Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet was scrambled in response.

The incursion took place from about 11:29 a.m. to about 11:31 a.m., the ministry said. This was the first time for a violation of Japan’s airspace by a Chinese military aircraft to be confirmed and announced.