Chinese Military Aircraft Violates Japan’s Airspace; 1st Time for Incursion to Be Confirmed, Announced
19:16 JST, August 26, 2024
A Chinese Y-9 military intelligence-gathering aircraft violated Japan’s airspace off the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture for about two minutes on Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry announced on the day.
An Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet was scrambled in response.
The incursion took place from about 11:29 a.m. to about 11:31 a.m., the ministry said. This was the first time for a violation of Japan’s airspace by a Chinese military aircraft to be confirmed and announced.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida to Narrow Focus in Constitutional Revision Push; Contingency Clause, Recognition of SDF to Be Priorities
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Record Number of Japan’s Career-Track Bureaucrats Quit in Less Than 10 Years; Long Work Hours, Insufficient Pay Likely Among Reasons
-
Panel: Authorities Should Be Able to Hack, Neutralize Cyberattack Sources to Provide Active Cyber Defense
-
Japanese Defense Ministry Holds Expert Panel Meeting to Discuss Prevention of Misconduct in SDF
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Bank of Japan to Raise Interest Rate Target to 0.25%; Govt Bond Purchases to be Halved by Early 2026 (UPDATE 1)
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake