Home>Politics>Defense & Security

Chinese Military Aircraft Violates Japan’s Airspace; 1st Time for Incursion to Be Confirmed, Announced

From the Defense Ministry’s website
A Chinese Y-9 military intelligence-gathering aircraft

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:16 JST, August 26, 2024

A Chinese Y-9 military intelligence-gathering aircraft violated Japan’s airspace off the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture for about two minutes on Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry announced on the day.

An Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet was scrambled in response.

The incursion took place from about 11:29 a.m. to about 11:31 a.m., the ministry said. This was the first time for a violation of Japan’s airspace by a Chinese military aircraft to be confirmed and announced.


Nagasaki Prefecture
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Defense & Security Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING