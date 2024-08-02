Japan Eyes 2+2 Meeting with Australia, India by Early September to Strengthen Security Ties
12:24 JST, August 2, 2024
The Japanese government has begun coordinating with India and Australia to hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers by early September, according to government sources.
Ahead of the summit meeting of the Quad countries — Japan, Australia, India and the United States — to be held in late September, the Japanese government aims to strengthen security ties with each country, sources said.
Japan and India plan to hold a two-plus-two meeting in India on Aug. 20, the first since September 2022 in Tokyo. A meeting between Japan and Australia will be held in Australia in early September for the first time since December 2022 in Tokyo. Both meetings are expected to focus on promoting joint military training.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement between Japan and Australia, which facilitates joint training between the Self-Defense Forces and the Australian Defense Force, came into effect in August last year.
A two-plus-two meeting between Japan and the United States was just held on Sunday. Japan hopes to focus on making steady progress in strengthening relations with the three countries.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
-
Japan Govt Predicts China’s Forces Could Land on Taiwan Within 1 Week of Enforcing Blockade; Drills Conducted in 2023 Analyzed
-
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Wins Third Straight Term; Voters Respond to Achievements in Child Care, Education
-
Japan, U.S. to Compile Joint Document on Extended Deterrence; Foreign, Defense Ministers to Hold Talks
-
Higher-Than-Usual Turnout Expected for Tokyo Governor Vote; 92％ of Polled Voters Express Interest in Election
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’