Japan Eyes 2+2 Meeting with Australia, India by Early September to Strengthen Security Ties

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

The Japanese government has begun coordinating with India and Australia to hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers by early September, according to government sources.

Ahead of the summit meeting of the Quad countries — Japan, Australia, India and the United States — to be held in late September, the Japanese government aims to strengthen security ties with each country, sources said.

Japan and India plan to hold a two-plus-two meeting in India on Aug. 20, the first since September 2022 in Tokyo. A meeting between Japan and Australia will be held in Australia in early September for the first time since December 2022 in Tokyo. Both meetings are expected to focus on promoting joint military training.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement between Japan and Australia, which facilitates joint training between the Self-Defense Forces and the Australian Defense Force, came into effect in August last year.

A two-plus-two meeting between Japan and the United States was just held on Sunday. Japan hopes to focus on making steady progress in strengthening relations with the three countries.