IP4 Nations Meet In Washington, Joined By Ukraine and U.S.; All Agree To Strengthen Cooperation, Counter Russia, DPRK

From left: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles pose for photos ahead of their talks in Washington on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The heads of state of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the United States met in Washington on Thursday, where they shared their serious concerns over the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. The five countries agreed to deepen cooperation among themselves.

The meeting’s attendees included Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden. They also confirmed as a group that their countries would work together to make the Free and Open Indo-Pacific a reality.

Earlier on Thursday, four of the countries — Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, collectively known as the IP4 — held a summit lasting about 20 minutes, at which Kishida told the others that unilateral changes to the status quo by force and coercion would never be acceptable anywhere in the world.

Following the talks, they issued a joint statement in which they strongly condemned the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

At another summit, held later, the IP4 were joined by Ukraine, for which they all agreed they would continue their support.

Also on Thursday morning, Kishida gave a speech at a summit meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in which he expressed his intention to strengthen cooperation with NATO member countries and other likeminded nations.