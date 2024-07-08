Hungary PM Orban Says He ‘Appreciates’ the Chinese Peace Initiative for Ukraine
13:43 JST, July 8, 2024
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – China is a key power in creating the conditions for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on the social media platform X on Monday after he arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Hungary “greatly appreciates” China’s peace initiative regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Orban said in Beijing, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported.
