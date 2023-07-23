Green Pea and Wakame Flavored Rice Balls Great for Excursions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Green pea and wakame rice balls.

Cooking expert Shimpei Kurihara introduced his green pea and wakame seaweed omusubi rice balls, a seasonal dish perfect for picnics and other outings.

Green peas with pods are a seasonal delicacy. “If you find peas with pods in supermarkets, please buy and give them a try. Unlike canned peas, you can enjoy their natural sweetness and fresh aroma,” Kurihara said.

Rice with green peas is a staple in the Kurihara family. Kurihara explained that it was his father’s favorite food, and his mother, chef Harumi Kurihara, would often serve it.

“I actually didn’t like green peas as a child, but as I grew older, I came to appreciate how delicious they are,” he said.

To get the best results from Kurihara’s rice ball recipe, start by separating the peas from their pods. Then use the following tips.

Cook the rice with bonito broth and soy sauce. Kurihara uses light-colored soy sauce so that the ingredients will stand out.

He recommends putting the rice in the rice cooker along with the broth, with the empty green pea pods placed on top so the aroma of the pods is transferred to the rice.

Prepare the other ingredients while the rice is being cooked. The green peas themselves should be left to cool in the salted water they were boiled in, instead of taking them out of a strainer. This will allow the peas to absorb the salt water and swell.

Roast the wakame seaweed by placing it in a saucepan without oil over medium heat. Stir with chopsticks to prevent the wakame from burning. Since it will be mixed with rice, be sure to remove all moisture to bring out the flavor. Add the green peas and wakame seaweed to the cooked rice, mix and shape into rice balls.

Rotate the rice rhythmically with both hands. “It’s like forming a shape with your hands while turning the rice instead of squeezing it,” said Kurihara.

The omusubi, with their bright green peas, have the shape of beautiful rounded triangles. As soon as I bit into the rice, the green peas burst and released a sweet and fragrant aroma. The wakame seaweed also went well with the rice, which was flavored with bonito dashi soup stock. As soon as I ate one, I felt tempted to take another one.

