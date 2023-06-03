Tofu An Affordable Staple That Is Even More Versatile as Paste

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tofu hummus, foreground, and asparagus and broad beans with mashed tofu

Standard tofu dishes such as hiyayakko cold tofu and ground meat mabo dofu are, of course, good ways to use the high-protein, low-calorie ingredient, but cookery specialist Maiko Shindo recommends making tofu into a paste as it can be conveniently used in a variety of dishes.

The low price of tofu remains stable. According to a retail price survey by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, the price of 1 kilogram of tofu in Tokyo’s 23 wards was ¥267 in 2014 and ¥241 in 2021. Tofu is the kind of food that can give household budgets suffering from high prices some relief.

“Tofu is a food we are accustomed to, and it is also affordable. It’s a versatile ingredient that goes well with all kinds of seasonings,” Shindo said. Tofu paste is a way to make use of these advantages.

It should be noted that tofu needs to be thoroughly drained before using it.

Tofu paste

Ingredients (4 servings)