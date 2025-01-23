U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame Vote: Ichiro Fascinated Fans with Displays of Skillful Running, Hitting, Fielding

An unprecedented left-handed batter raised in Japan has accomplished yet another feat. His brilliant performances and numerous great records will be engraved in the history of U.S. baseball to be remembered for years to come.

Ichiro Suzuki, known mostly for his years with the Seattle Mariners in the major leagues, was elected for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the United States, becoming the first Japanese to achieve the honor. In balloting by baseball writers, Ichiro enjoyed overwhelming support, coming up just one vote shy of unanimity.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is meant to celebrate athletes who have played in the majors for at least 10 seasons and achieved extraordinary careers, as well as outstanding officials and others. The highest honor in U.S. baseball, the Hall of Fame includes Babe Ruth and many other legends.

At a press conference, Ichiro expressed how significant being voted into the Hall of Fame is to him. “This is the greatest recognition I’ve received as a player,” he said.

Ichiro made an immediate impact on the big leagues. In his first season, he led the American League in both batting and stolen bases, earning him both the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards. In his fourth season, he achieved 262 hits, breaking an MLB record that had stood for 84 years.

Ichiro brought a breath of fresh air to the majors, which usually focused on power and home runs, with a display of skillful hitting, a strong throwing arm and impressive speed. To fans in the country where baseball was invented, he showed off the fundamental aspects that made the sport fascinating: hitting, fielding and running.

Even though Hideo Nomo and some other Japanese pitchers had already made their marks in the big leagues before Ichiro started his career in the United States, it was unknown how well a Japanese position player would be able to perform. At first, there was skepticism over whether the slender Ichiro would be able to make it. He said he would often hear U.S. fans telling him to go back to Japan.

It is significant that Ichiro raised the recognition of Japanese position players, paving the way for Hideki Matsui and others who followed. This month, Ichiro’s selection for induction into Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame was also announced. It is possible that no player will ever break his record of 4,367 combined hits in Japan and the United States.

To put in sophisticated performances, Ichiro did hard workouts. On game days, he would arrive at stadiums earlier than others, going through a series of stretches and exercises. Such preparations enabled him to avoid many injuries so as to continue his career through age 45.

“I believe I can only surpass myself by making improvements little by little,” Ichiro once said. “All I can do is keep taking steady steps.”

In Japan, the young Ichiro visited a batting cage day in and day out, starting in elementary school. He also played at the Koshien Stadium when his high school made it to national tournaments. After the Great Hanshin Earthquake in 1995, he played a leading role in the rise of the Orix BlueWave to be that year’s Pacific League pennant winner under the slogan “Ganbaro Kobe” (Hang on, Kobe), thus encouraging the people hit by the disaster.

Since his retirement as a player, Ichiro has been coaching players for the Mariners in the United States, and has also been devoted to sharing his skills with high schoolers in Japan. It is hoped that the Hall of Famer will continue to work hard to make the baseball world grow while serving as a bridge between both sides of the Pacific.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 23, 2025)