Nobel Peace Prize: How Will The World Respond to The Pleas of Hibakusha?

A hibakusha atomic bomb survivor personally shared his horrific experiences on a stage that attracted global attention, and he expressed his anger at the current situation in which nuclear weapons threaten to be used again.

The international community, including Japan, is being tested as to how it will respond to his heartrending plea and promote nuclear abolition.

The award ceremony for the Nobel Peace Prize was held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), an organization of groups for such survivors nationwide, received the award. Terumi Tanaka, representing the organization, delivered the Nobel lecture.

Tanaka experienced the atomic bombing in Nagasaki City at the age of 13. He described how he witnessed people suffering in agony without receiving any kind of medical attention from anyone, and said, “I strongly felt that even in war, such killing and maiming must never be allowed to happen.”

Regarding repeated nuclear threats made by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which has been engaging in aggression against Ukraine, Tanaka maintained an even tone but averred, “I am infinitely saddened and angered.”

Next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The remaining hibakusha are aging. Tanaka, who is 92 years old, entered the ceremony venue in a wheelchair, but he stood for the about 20-minute duration of his speech, which included some words that were not included in the draft.

This is probably because he has a strong sense of mission, as a person who knows the horror of nuclear weapons, to call for nuclear abolition with his own words. When Tanaka finished his speech, broadcast by the world’s media, the audience applauded him loudly.

Nihon Hidankyo has contributed to the formation of an international public consensus that the use of nuclear weapons must not be tolerated by conveying the reality of the atomic bombings, and it has called for the abolition of nuclear weapons. It is significant that the organization’s steady activities have been put in the spotlight. The organization once again deserves tremendous respect.

However, despite the wishes of hibakusha and others, the danger of nuclear weapons being used again has been increasing in the world more than ever in recent years.

Putin has eased the conditions under which Russia may use its nuclear weapons. Russia also has employed a new intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads on the frontline in its war against Ukraine.

North Korea aims to receive nuclear and missile technology in return for sending its soldiers to Russia. China has increased its number of nuclear warheads and is rapidly building up its nuclear capabilities.

There is a need to reaffirm the “nuclear taboo” that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Japan, in particular, is surrounded by countries that are trying to create a favorable situation for themselves through the fear of nuclear weapons. As an A-bombed nation that knows the cruel reality brought about by nuclear weapons, Japan must cooperate with other countries and urge the nuclear powers to exercise restraint.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 12, 2024)