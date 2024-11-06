Shortage of SDF Personnel: Create Structure for Members to Fulfill Duties with Peace of Mind

Even if the budget is increased to strengthen defense capabilities, it will be of no use if there is a shortage of personnel to take on that role. There is an urgent need to improve the treatment of Self-Defense Forces personnel.

The government is considering raising the salary levels of SDF personnel and expanding their reemployment opportunities, among other steps. It intends to compile concrete measures at a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers by the end of this year and include related expenses in the budget proposal for fiscal 2025.

The number of SDF personnel was about 223,500 as of the end of March this year, more than 20,000 fewer than the quota. Last fiscal year, about 20,000 people were recruited, but only about 10,000 could be hired as a result of the selection of capable personnel.

Of course, the SDF are not the only organization that is experiencing a manpower shortage due to the declining birth rate. Nevertheless, the shortage of SDF personnel, whose role is to protect the lives and property of the Japanese people, could threaten Japan’s security. There is concern that the shortfall could also hinder relief operations during disasters, which are taking place frequently.

In that sense, awareness of the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which has positioned better treatment of SDF personnel as an important issue, is understandable.

In recent years, the Defense Ministry has taken measures to secure human resources, such as by raising allowances for destroyer and submarine crews and for personnel involved in cyber defense around the clock.

However, it is said that young people who are interested in public service tend to avoid becoming SDF personnel because of the nationwide transfers, including postings to remote islands and areas, and instead many choose other professions, such as police officers and firefighters, jobs that do not require nationwide transfers.

It is essential to establish sufficiently good treatment so that those who are interested in SDF personnel can find it worthwhile to protect the peace of Japan and also can endure their heavy difficult duties.

Raising the base pay as well as allowances paid according to the nature of the work is an important issue to consider. It is hoped that efforts also will be made to promote the renovation of aging housing for personnel and improve the living environment.

In principle, the retirement age for SDF personnel is 55 to 58 years old. The reason they retire earlier than civilian employees is to avoid a situation in which they cannot maintain their vigor as they age. However, many worry about their income declining after retirement.

It is necessary to increase their reemployment opportunities and dispel their concerns about the future. The knowledge and skills that SDF personnel have acquired during their service years will no doubt be put to good use in civilian areas, such as aviation, shipping and security. It is important for society as a whole to support SDF personnel who have worked for the nation and retired.

It cannot be said that the shortage of personnel to take on the duties of the SDF is unrelated to the spate of scandals involving sexual harassment, power harassment and improper receipt of allowances in recent years.

It is also essential to correct organizational discipline and restore trust in the SDF in order to increase the number of applicants.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 6, 2024)