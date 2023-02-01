Haruki Murakami’s First Novel in 6 Years to Go on Sale in April

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Haruki Murakami, 2021

The first novel by world renowned author Haruki Murakami in six years will go on sale on April 13, publisher Shinchosha Publishing Co. announced on its website on Wednesday.

Neither title nor details were released about the novel, which will be the 74-year-old Murakami’s first since the release of “Kishidancho-goroshi” (Killing Commendatore) was published in 2017.

The only information provided was that the novel is 1,200 Japanese manuscript pages long.

The Kyoto-born Murakami, a graduate of Waseda University, has won numerous awards from various countries, and is often included in conversations about the Nobel Prize for Literature. His novel “Kafka on the Shore” was named to the New York Times 10 Best Books of 2005.