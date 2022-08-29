Nikkei drops below 28,000

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average nose dived more than 1,000 points on Friday.

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 762.42 points to close at 27.878.96, slipping below 28,000 for the first time in about three weeks.

On Monday morning, the Tokyo stocks temporarily dropped more than 800 point.