Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
20:03 JST, January 30, 2025
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. on Thursday revised down its net profit forecast by 66.2% to ¥9.8 billion for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, due to many television commercials having been suspended.
The suspensions came after Fuji Television Network, Inc., a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings, drew criticism for its handling of a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai and a woman.
Revenue from Fuji TV commercials is projected to fall by ¥23.3 billion from the previous estimates. The company does not plan to charge for the commercials that have been pulled and replaced with public announcements from the Advertising Council Japan.
