Home>Business>Companies

Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fuji Media Holdings

The Japan News

20:03 JST, January 30, 2025

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. on Thursday revised down its net profit forecast by 66.2% to ¥9.8 billion for the fiscal year ending in March 2025, due to many television commercials having been suspended.

The suspensions came after Fuji Television Network, Inc., a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings, drew criticism for its handling of a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai and a woman.

Revenue from Fuji TV commercials is projected to fall by ¥23.3 billion from the previous estimates. The company does not plan to charge for the commercials that have been pulled and replaced with public announcements from the Advertising Council Japan.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING