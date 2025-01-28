Mazda Motor Plans to Change Emblem on Vehicles for 1st Time in 28 Years
16:36 JST, January 28, 2025
Mazda Motor Co. plans to change the emblem on its vehicles for the first time in 28 years, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. The emblem will retain its current shape, but the design will be simplified. The new emblem will be used on all models to be launched in the future.
The new emblem will not alter the current shape of the M, the start of the company’s name, surrounded by an ellipse, but it will have a flat design with less three-dimensionality. The current emblem has been in use since 1997.
The corporate logo will likely be changed to the same design.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
-
TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China
-
Japanese Cosmetics Giants Struggle with Sales in China: Firms Seek to Develop New Markets in Global South
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Unveils 900 Custom Cars; Features Nissan R32 EV, Honda Hybrid Prelude, Hyundai Inster, many more
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes