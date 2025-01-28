Mazda Motor Plans to Change Emblem on Vehicles for 1st Time in 28 Years



The current emblem design on Mazda Motor Co.’s vehicles, left, and the planned new emblem

Mazda Motor Co. plans to change the emblem on its vehicles for the first time in 28 years, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. The emblem will retain its current shape, but the design will be simplified. The new emblem will be used on all models to be launched in the future.

The new emblem will not alter the current shape of the M, the start of the company’s name, surrounded by an ellipse, but it will have a flat design with less three-dimensionality. The current emblem has been in use since 1997.

The corporate logo will likely be changed to the same design.