Casio to Release Model to Commemorate 60 Yrs Since 1st Launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Casio Computer Co. announced on Thursday that it will release a new calculator model on Jan. 30, commemorating the 60th anniversary this year of the launch of the company’s first calculator.

It features a simple design, with the solar panel which serves as its power source moved to the top edge, and is made of environmentally friendly materials. Casio has incorporated many years of expertise into it, such as by changing the shape of the buttons to make them easier to press.

The new model, called the “Comfy JT-200T,” is expected to sell for ¥3,850 including tax. The lettering on the buttons uses the same font as that used on its popular model, the Casio Mini, which was launched in 1972. The buttons on the upper part of the calculator, which are often pressed down from above, are concave, while the buttons on the lower part, which are pressed with a sliding motion, are convex to enhance operability. A coating has been applied to the entire surface to reduce the appearance of scratches.

Casio launched its first calculator, the 001, in 1965. To date, Casio has shipped more than 1.8 billion calculators in 116 countries. However, the market for calculators has been shrinking due to the spread of smartphones equipped with calculator functions. According to the Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association, domestic shipments in 2023 will be approximately 3.3 million units, a decrease of about 50% since 2008.