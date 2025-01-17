Suzuki Aims to Expand Car Exports from India; Annual Production Capacity to Rise to 4 Million Units by FY30
21:00 JST, January 17, 2025
NEW DELHI — Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to expand exports of its passenger cars from India to Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions, President Toshihiro Suzuki has said.
“We will take advantage of the economies of scale in India and use this country as an export base,” Suzuki said at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.
Suzuki began manufacturing in India in 1983 when Toshihiro’s father, Osamu Suzuki, who died last month, was president.
Suzuki has a 40% share of the Indian market. The carmaker, which has three plants in India, plans to increase its annual production capacity from about 2.35 million units to about 4 million units by fiscal 2030 by building a new plant.
“We want to earn foreign currency through exports and cooperate in India’s development,” he said at the press conference held before the opening of an auto show in New Delhi on Friday.
